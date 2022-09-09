Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Civic has a market capitalization of $144.02 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

