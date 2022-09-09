Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,645.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,645 ($31.96) and last traded at GBX 2,700 ($32.62), with a volume of 183257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,810 ($33.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The company has a market capitalization of £818.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,206.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,299.81.

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.