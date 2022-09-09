Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $121.82 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.