Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 4,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,186,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
About Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.
