Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

