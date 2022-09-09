CloakCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $849.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002766 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018659 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013721 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
CloakCoin Coin Profile
CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,725 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
CloakCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
