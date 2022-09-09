Clover Finance (CLV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.08 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

