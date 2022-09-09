CLS (LON:CLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $177.40

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.40 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 177.40 ($2.14), with a volume of 229669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a market cap of £712.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

