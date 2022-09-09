CluCoin (CLU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,972.00

CluCoin (CLU) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, CluCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CluCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CluCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $14,972.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official website is clucoin.com. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.

Buying and Selling CluCoin

