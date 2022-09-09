Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $3,828,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.35 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

