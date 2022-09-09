Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.