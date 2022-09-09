Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,367 PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

