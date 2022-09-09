Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 450,000 Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACR)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRACR opened at $0.10 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRACR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.