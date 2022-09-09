Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,700 Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 78.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 720,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

