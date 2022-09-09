Cohanzick Management LLC Buys 91,358 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 2,124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,358 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 102,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVII opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

