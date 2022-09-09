Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Energem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENCP. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at $7,890,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at $3,908,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at $475,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energem Stock Up 0.2 %

ENCP opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Energem Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

