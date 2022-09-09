Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,518 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Levere by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levere by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the 4th quarter worth $14,338,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levere by 8,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,682 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levere alerts:

Levere Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LVRA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.