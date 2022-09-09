Cohanzick Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,101 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESACU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.