Cohanzick Management LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC decreased its position in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trine II Acquisition worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRAQ. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Trine II Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Trine II Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

