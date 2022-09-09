Cohanzick Management LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 329.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $837,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $505,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

VYGG stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.11. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Vy Global Growth

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

