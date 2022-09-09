Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.92 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

