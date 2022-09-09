Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $832,000 Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,234,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,953,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,915,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.