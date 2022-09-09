Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OmniLit Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniLit Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

