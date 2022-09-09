Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases 22,862 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Pontem were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pontem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pontem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pontem by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNTM opened at $9.93 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

