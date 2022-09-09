Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

