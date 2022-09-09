Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $180,043,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 1,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 635,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Yandex by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,008,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,011,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

