Cohanzick Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CRECU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.