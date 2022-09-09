Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 19,083 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EJF Acquisition worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in EJF Acquisition by 338.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 308,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

EJF Acquisition stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

