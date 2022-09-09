Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 41,579 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,579 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,979,000.

LGTOU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Legato Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

