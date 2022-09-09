Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 54,500 Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in DAVIDsTEA were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

