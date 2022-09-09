Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $755,000 Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Talon 1 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 874,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOAC opened at $10.19 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

