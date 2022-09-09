Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGGCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $12,987,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.