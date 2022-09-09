Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.33 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $93.55 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.