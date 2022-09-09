Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head to Head Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 6 15 0 2.57 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.10%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 117.55%. Given 360 DigiTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% 360 DigiTech 28.82% 32.37% 14.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 2.05 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -36.18 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.80 $907.28 million $4.90 2.79

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than 360 DigiTech. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 360 DigiTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Coinbase Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

