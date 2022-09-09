CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0454

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $32.15 million and $388,119.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com/token. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

