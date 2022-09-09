Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $270,396.56 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00620033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00261353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005345 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.