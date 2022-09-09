ColossusXT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,960,127,530 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

