ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,960,127,530 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

