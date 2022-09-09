Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.77. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile



Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

