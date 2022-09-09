Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group cut their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.43.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 2.9 %

CFRUY stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.