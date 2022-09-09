Comparing Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80% IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alfi and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

IAC has a consensus target price of $136.79, suggesting a potential upside of 112.27%. Given IAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Alfi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alfi and IAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi $30,000.00 633.07 -$18.94 million N/A N/A IAC $3.70 billion 1.46 $597.55 million ($11.89) -5.42

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Risk and Volatility

Alfi has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC beats Alfi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

