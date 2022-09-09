Comparing Allbirds (BIRD) and The Competition

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allbirds to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allbirds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 233 1276 1995 58 2.53

Allbirds presently has a consensus target price of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 161.67%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.26% 15.71% 7.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.8% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -5.85 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.22

Allbirds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allbirds rivals beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

