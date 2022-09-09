Comparing Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General -10.52% -2.01% -0.59% First Acceptance -4.58% -14.28% -3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.99 billion 0.47 $247.94 million ($6.79) -5.00 First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.20 -$1.23 million ($0.33) -4.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.1% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercury General and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mercury General beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents and insurance agencies, as well as directly through internet sales portals in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

