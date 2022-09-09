Comparing Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (CPMV) and Its Rivals

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mosaic ImmunoEngineering to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,070.34% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors -4,256.85% -197.88% -33.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors 667 3553 10288 152 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 82.54%. Given Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -$3.68 million -2.16 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.23

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering competitors beat Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

