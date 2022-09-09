Comparing OP Bancorp (OPBK) and Its Competitors

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OP Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million $28.84 million 5.22 OP Bancorp Competitors $1.29 billion $317.26 million 11.54

OP Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. OP Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OP Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 OP Bancorp Competitors 637 6317 6109 280 2.45

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.45%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 36.33% 20.65% 1.89% OP Bancorp Competitors 27.77% 12.31% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OP Bancorp peers beat OP Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

