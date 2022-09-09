Comparing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -10.51% -4.15% -1.05% ReneSola -5.50% -0.12% -0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 3.66 -$37.36 million ($0.90) -30.88 ReneSola $79.66 million 4.30 $6.86 million ($0.04) -127.50

Analyst Ratings

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunPower and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 8 3 0 1.93 ReneSola 0 0 2 1 3.33

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.04%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 109.15%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than SunPower.

Risk and Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ReneSola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReneSola beats SunPower on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

