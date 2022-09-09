Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $382.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Compound has a market capitalization of $382.66 million and $41.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.89 or 0.00248654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00140840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,234,879 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

