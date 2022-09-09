Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $357.07 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Compound has a market cap of $357.07 million and $35.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $49.36 or 0.00251145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00148238 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,233,733 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

