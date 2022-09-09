Compound Dai (CDAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $555.84 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $555.84 million and $6.39 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Compound Dai coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

About Compound Dai

CDAI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.