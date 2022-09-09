Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,181.04

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,181.04 ($26.35) and last traded at GBX 2,238 ($27.04), with a volume of 36652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,464 ($29.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($37.22) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,530.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,481.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,580.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

About Computacenter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

(Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.